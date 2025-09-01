Comerica Bank Buys 999 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of ICU Medical worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 850.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 110,095 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,326,000 after acquiring an additional 108,493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17,559.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,060,000 after acquiring an additional 98,861 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 95,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $12,845,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain acquired 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 130,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,013.16. The trade was a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Greenberg acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $151,704.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,303.20. This trade represents a 17.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

ICUI stock opened at $127.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.64. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $543.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

