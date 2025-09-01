Comerica Bank Grows Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Comerica Bank increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 738,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,405 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 94,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

WMS stock opened at $144.19 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $166.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The firm had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

