Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gentex by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 842.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 134,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 120,511 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Gentex by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 367,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,468 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $3,803,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $12,103,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Down 0.5%

Gentex stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. Gentex Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 16th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

