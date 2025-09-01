Comerica Bank Has $2.70 Million Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,546 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of BILL worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BILL by 134.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in BILL by 73.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 2,189.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BILL by 303.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BILL from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $46.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

