Comerica Bank Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,959.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,494.00 and a 12 month high of $2,075.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,976.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,901.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

