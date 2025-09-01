Comerica Bank Has $2.97 Million Stake in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 97.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Confluent were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after buying an additional 1,791,588 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $28,791,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 169,576 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 29.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFLT

Insider Activity

In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 267,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,975. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Vishria sold 15,476 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $386,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,154,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,860,000. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 599,117 shares of company stock valued at $12,377,994. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.