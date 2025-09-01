Comerica Bank Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,359.45. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 229,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,276,120. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $892,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWA

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.