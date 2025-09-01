Comerica Bank Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 609,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,367,000 after acquiring an additional 99,491 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 435,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,876,000 after acquiring an additional 44,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 150,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATGE. Zacks Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $294,049.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,382.80. This represents a 19.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $3,372,645.26. Following the sale, the director owned 43,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,043.38. This trade represents a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,004 shares of company stock worth $7,996,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE opened at $131.04 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $457.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

