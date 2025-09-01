Comerica Bank Has $3.23 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,288,000 after purchasing an additional 153,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 67.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 226,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 91,182 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,886,000 after purchasing an additional 64,431 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,351,000 after purchasing an additional 61,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 49,452 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $168.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average is $165.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.75 and a 52-week high of $231.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $943.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.38 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-8.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

