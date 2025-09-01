Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 129.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,456 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 29.83%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.