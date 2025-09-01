Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Donaldson by 113.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $79.68 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $83.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.