Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $291,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

