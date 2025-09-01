Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $245.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.78 and its 200 day moving average is $214.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $255.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

