Comerica Bank Purchases 1,068 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,021,000 after buying an additional 688,267 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,453,000 after buying an additional 366,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,871,000 after buying an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 813,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,231,000 after buying an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.75.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of ULTA opened at $492.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $538.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.