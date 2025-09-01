Comerica Bank Purchases 3,624 Shares of Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Comerica Bank grew its position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 44.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,936,000 after acquiring an additional 87,801 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth $242,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 134.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $138.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.50. Universal Display Corporation has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $215.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.34.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

