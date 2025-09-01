Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 271,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,758,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 180,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,664,100. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE FBIN opened at $58.56 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.45.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

