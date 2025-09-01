Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.1% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,727,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,714.29. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total value of $128,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,655 shares of company stock worth $3,123,578. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $261.97 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $278.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Loop Capital lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.36.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

