Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,716,000 after purchasing an additional 268,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,836,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,721,000 after acquiring an additional 161,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 310,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 955,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,464,000 after acquiring an additional 56,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $72.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

