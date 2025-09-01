Comerica Bank Sells 1,527 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in VeriSign by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $132,514.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,871.50. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,680. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,205 shares of company stock valued at $13,084,682. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VeriSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.50.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $273.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.62 and a 1-year high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

