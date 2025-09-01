Comerica Bank Sells 18,129 Shares of Spire Inc. $SR

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,129 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Spire worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $1,654,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1,055.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR opened at $76.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

