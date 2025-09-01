Comerica Bank Sells 2,237 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.6%

MLI stock opened at $95.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $97.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.48%.Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $91,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,308.08. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

