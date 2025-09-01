Comerica Bank Sells 2,873 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Enhancing Capital LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 0.6% in the first quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 34.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Core & Main by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Core & Main by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Core & Main by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $2,726,748.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,463.24. This represents a 90.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 23,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,132.74. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $862,185.66. This trade represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,915,085. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM opened at $64.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $66.27.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

