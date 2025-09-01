Comerica Bank Sells 3,211 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,238,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,019,000 after acquiring an additional 257,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 68,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,227,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,684,000 after acquiring an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $187,162.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,056.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $166,872.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,244.72. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $93.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Ciena Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ciena has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

