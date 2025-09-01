Comerica Bank Sells 415 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,573,000 after buying an additional 54,890 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Penumbra by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Penumbra by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Penumbra by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,293,000 after buying an additional 57,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,862.70. This represents a 95.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $89,339.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 372 shares in the company, valued at $89,339.52. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,487 shares of company stock valued at $27,494,779. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $272.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.37. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.80 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.