Comerica Bank Sells 469 Shares of First Trust Water ETF $FIW

Comerica Bank decreased its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 227,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after acquiring an additional 41,417 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 844,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1,404.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $113.74 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $115.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

