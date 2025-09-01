Comerica Bank Sells 490 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 107.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 18.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 116.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $139.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $503,646.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,433.06. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,135.52. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.