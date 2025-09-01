Comerica Bank Sells 635 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the sale, the director owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,693.30. The trade was a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of WTS opened at $276.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.59 and a 52 week high of $285.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

