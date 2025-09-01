Comerica Bank Trims Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,664,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,036,000 after acquiring an additional 121,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 628,128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,493,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,539,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,749,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $93.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $94.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.2334 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

