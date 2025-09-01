Comparing Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -0.77% -99.39% -16.63% BlackSky Technology -82.04% -52.27% -18.12%

Volatility & Risk

Bakkt has a beta of 5.3, meaning that its share price is 430% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $3.49 billion 0.05 -$46.66 million ($4.43) -1.97 BlackSky Technology $102.09 million 6.08 -$57.22 million ($3.36) -5.21

This table compares Bakkt and BlackSky Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bakkt has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bakkt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bakkt and BlackSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 0 0 0 0 0.00 BlackSky Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00

BlackSky Technology has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.19%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Bakkt.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Bakkt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlackSky Technology beats Bakkt on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Spectra software platform processes a range of observations from its satellite constellation and various external data sources, including imaging, radar and radio frequency satellites, environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Internet-of-Things (IoT) connected devices, internet-enabled narrative sources, and a variety of geotemporal data feeds. It offers a range of services related to object, change and anomaly detection, site monitoring, and enhanced analytics, which helps to detect key pattern of life changes in critical locations, including strategic locations and infrastructure comprising ports, airports, and construction sites; retail activity; commodities stockpiles; and other sites that contain critical commodities and supply chain inventory. In addition, the company develops and delivers satellites and payload systems; and provides professional and engineering services. Its products and services are used in national security, supply chain intelligence, crisis management, critical infrastructure monitoring, economic intelligence, and other applications. BlackSky Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

