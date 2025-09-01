Corsair Gaming, Inc. $CRSR Stock Holdings Lowered by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287,795 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,466.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 98,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,416,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,410,000 after purchasing an additional 81,376 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Corsair Gaming Stock Up 0.6%

CRSR stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $320.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.