Crane $CR Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Crane by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Crane by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Crane by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Crane by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Crane by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $4,007,257.34. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,801.24. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of CR stock opened at $185.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Crane has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $203.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.70 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.