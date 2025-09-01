Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRDO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,636,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,451,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after buying an additional 1,150,084 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,258,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,309,000 after buying an additional 606,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $24,329,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $16,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,061,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,363,588.86. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $13,357,746.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 613,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,809,177.50. This represents a 21.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,274,583 shares of company stock valued at $113,118,257 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $123.06 on Monday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $134.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.59.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

