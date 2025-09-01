Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 86.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRH opened at $112.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.05. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $114.40.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

