DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading 38.5% Higher – What’s Next?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 38.5% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 239,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 44,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
DeepMarkit Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -1.24.
DeepMarkit Company Profile
DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.
