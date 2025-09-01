Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 23,729 Shares of Precigen, Inc. $PGEN

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Precigen were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Precigen by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Precigen by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Precigen Price Performance

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Precigen

In related news, Director Nancy H. Agee purchased 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,152.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 192,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,027.20. This trade represents a 8.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Further Reading

