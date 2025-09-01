Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. $DCOM Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 250.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

DCOM opened at $30.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.74%.The firm had revenue of $109.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a yield of 496.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.