Dropbox, Inc. $DBX Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 33.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 71.0% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $625.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%.Dropbox’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $198,801.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 588,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,221.26. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhay Parasnis sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $100,718.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,151.72. The trade was a 8.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,072 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

