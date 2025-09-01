EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF $BBLU Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBLU. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. American Trust grew its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF alerts:

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $295.24 million, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of -0.94. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.