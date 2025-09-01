Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 248,060,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 188,208,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -174.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.08.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

