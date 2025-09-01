Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 248,060,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 188,208,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).
Empyrean Energy Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £3.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -174.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.08.
About Empyrean Energy
Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Empyrean Energy
- About the Markup Calculator
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.