Evolent Health, Inc $EVH Position Increased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 460.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 94.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 111,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 54,186 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EVH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Evolent Health Stock Down 0.1%

Evolent Health stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Evolent Health, Inc has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $444.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.43 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Evolent Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.