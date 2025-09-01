F.N.B. Corporation $FNB Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $19,990,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,952,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,309,000 after buying an additional 655,383 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 485.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 620,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 175.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 740,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNB opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. F.N.B. Corporation has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

