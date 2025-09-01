Financial Comparison: PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) vs. CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions 0.44% 4.22% 2.98% CACI International 5.79% 15.84% 7.20%

Volatility and Risk

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

79.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CACI International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PDF Solutions and CACI International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $179.46 million 4.50 $4.06 million $0.02 1,022.50 CACI International $8.63 billion 1.22 $499.83 million $22.35 21.45

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. CACI International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PDF Solutions and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 CACI International 0 2 12 1 2.93

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 63.00%. CACI International has a consensus target price of $549.69, indicating a potential upside of 14.66%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than CACI International.

Summary

CACI International beats PDF Solutions on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. It also provides Design-For-Inspection (DFI) systems, such as DFI On-Chip Instruments; eProbe Non-Contact E-Beam Tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) system, which includes CV Test Chips and pdFasTest Electrical Testers, as well as Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected using the eProbe tool. In addition, the company offers Cimetrix software products that enables equipment manufacturers to provide industry standard interfaces on their products; and software-as-a-service, software related services, and characterization services. It sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing suppliers, original device manufacturers, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers digital solutions by modernizing enterprise and agency-unique applications, enterprise infrastructure, and business processes; C4ISR solutions, including command, control, communications, and computer (C4), as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technology and networks; and cyber solutions for cybersecurity, cyberspace, electronic warfare, and signals intelligence operations. This segment also provides space solutions, comprising intelligence fusion, data analytic, and decision support, as well as logistics solutions; engineering services, such as platform integration, modernization and sustainment, system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering; design, implement, protect, and manage secure enterprise IT solutions for federal agencies; and mission support solutions, that include analytic services, as well as scenario-based instruction across the spectrum of intelligence processing, collection, and products. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

