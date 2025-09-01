Financial Contrast: Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) versus Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boyd Group Services and Yatsen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 1 3 1 3.00 Yatsen 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Boyd Group Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Yatsen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services 0.27% 2.70% 0.91% Yatsen -14.05% -16.35% -12.83%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Boyd Group Services has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatsen has a beta of -2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 311% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Yatsen”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services $3.07 billion 1.17 $24.54 million $0.37 450.31 Yatsen $464.90 million 1.85 -$97.02 million ($0.76) -12.29

Boyd Group Services has higher revenue and earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Group Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boyd Group Services beats Yatsen on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

