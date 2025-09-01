Financial Contrast: Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and SkyWest”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion America Airports $1.84 billion 1.90 $282.67 million $0.85 25.22 SkyWest $3.53 billion 1.39 $322.96 million $9.83 12.35

Volatility & Risk

SkyWest has higher revenue and earnings than Corporacion America Airports. SkyWest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporacion America Airports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Corporacion America Airports has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWest has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Corporacion America Airports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of SkyWest shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SkyWest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corporacion America Airports and SkyWest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion America Airports 0 0 3 0 3.00 SkyWest 0 0 4 0 3.00

Corporacion America Airports presently has a consensus target price of $23.03, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. SkyWest has a consensus target price of $126.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%. Given Corporacion America Airports’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporacion America Airports is more favorable than SkyWest.

Profitability

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and SkyWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion America Airports 7.53% 9.06% 3.25% SkyWest 10.62% 16.69% 5.75%

Summary

SkyWest beats Corporacion America Airports on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

