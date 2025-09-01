Fox Factory Holding Corp. $FOXF Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 538,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.03. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $374.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.01 million. Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

