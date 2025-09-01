FTAI Infrastructure Inc. $FIP Stock Holdings Trimmed by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,962 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity at FTAI Infrastructure

In other news, CFO Carl Russell Iv Fletcher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 0.6%

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 20.85%.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -7.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded FTAI Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIP

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.