FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FTI Consulting worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in FTI Consulting by 61.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FCN stock opened at $168.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.75 and a fifty-two week high of $231.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.33.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.26. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $943.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-8.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.