Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Stock Holdings Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,068,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,404,000 after purchasing an additional 128,662 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 95,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 781,045 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $100.30.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

