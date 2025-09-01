Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $74,499,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 74,711.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,750,000 after purchasing an additional 90,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 130.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $13,066,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total transaction of $3,285,380.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,950. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $463.95 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.33 and a 52-week high of $490.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

