Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Trading Down 18.8% – Here’s Why

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.34 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.41 ($0.05). Approximately 2,692,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,302,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.06).

Hamak Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -183.50 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.59.

About Hamak Gold

Hamak Gold Limited (LSE: HAMA) is a dual-strategy UK Main Market-listed company uniquely combining traditional gold exploration in West Africa with a forward-looking Bitcoin Treasury Management (BTM) strategy.

